SEA Airport sees record-setting travel over holiday weekend

SEATTLE — This year is proving to be a busy one for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Monday was the 5th busiest day ever. The Port of Seattle says TSA screened more than 75,000 people at security checkpoints.

Sunday ranked 7th in the airport’s history.

June 22 of this year is still the top record, with 75,429 screened prior to departure.

Here’s a look at the top ten:

June 22, 2025: 75,429 August 18, 2024: 75,410 August 11, 2024: 75,407 June 23, 2025: 75,298 July 7, 2025: 75,007 June 19, 2025: 74,478 July 6, 2025: 74,468 June 27, 2025: 73,914 June 15, 2025: 73,711 July 24, 2023: 73,651

Seven of the top ten busiest days have now come this year.

Despite the volume of passengers over the Fourth of July holiday, the Port of Seattle says that 90% made it through TSA checkpoints in 20 minutes or less, and 92% made it in less than 30.

SEA Airport opened its new Checkpoint 1 last month with six lanes.

Last year, they opened two more lanes to each of Checkpoints 3 and 4 ahead of summertime.

