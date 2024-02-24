SDOT plants Cherry Blossom trees at Japanese community center

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) planted 11 new Cherry Blossom trees in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) on Feb.16.

The local agency partnered up with the Japanese Cultural & Community Center to “maintain and expand Seattle’s tree canopy for generations to come” with a new set of trees that were planted along South Weller Street, according to an SDOT press release released Friday.

The blossoming of Cherry Blossom trees, or Sakuras as they are known in Japanese, around Seattle are a sign of Spring starting and the gloomy Winter season ending for many people — including Consul General Iyori.

“These newly planted Sakura trees will paint Seattle pink and bring happiness to those who see them,” said Council Iyori.

Japan Business Association of Seattle (Shunjukai) Board Member Nobuyuki Odagirire reinforced that sentiment and the importance of what the new tree planting meant for the city.

“As we celebrate planting these trees, let us be reminded of our shared commitment to weathering challenges and embracing growth,” he said. “May our endeavors blossom like the cherry blossoms, radiating beauty and hope throughout our community.”

SDOT highlights the continuous work and effort to maintain trees flourishing around the city.

“We’re thankful for the efforts of our Urban Forestry division and crews who manage, maintain, and oversee our vital street tree canopy.” An SDOT spokesperson said.

The installments and planting of the Cherry Blossom trees are part of Mayor Harrell’s plan to continue beautifying Seattle with the Japanese-native flora.

Aside from beautifying the city of Seattle, the Cherry Blossom planting is a representation and symbolization of friendship and gift-giving between Japan and the U.S. that began over a century ago.





