Local

New cherry trees planted on Pike Street to honor Japanese-American farmers

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Tree

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Eight new cherry trees have been planted on Pike Street, between 1st and 2nd Avenues, courtesy of the Waterfront Program.

And the trees aren’t just pretty, they also have a special meaning.

“We will also be installing a plaque highlighting the historic meaning of these cherry trees in remembrance of the Japanese and Japanese-American farmers who sold their produce at Pike Place Market,” said a spokesperson.

The Seattle Waterfront Program is led by the City of Seattle Office of the Waterfront.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read