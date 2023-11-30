New cherry trees planted on Pike Street to honor Japanese-American farmers

SEATTLE — Eight new cherry trees have been planted on Pike Street, between 1st and 2nd Avenues, courtesy of the Waterfront Program.

And the trees aren’t just pretty, they also have a special meaning.

“We will also be installing a plaque highlighting the historic meaning of these cherry trees in remembrance of the Japanese and Japanese-American farmers who sold their produce at Pike Place Market,” said a spokesperson.

The Seattle Waterfront Program is led by the City of Seattle Office of the Waterfront.





