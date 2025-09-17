School principal arrested in Cowlitz County for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — A school principal from Longview was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly possessing material that showed minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

49-year-old Jeremy Peter Williams is the principal of a senior/junior high school in Rainier, Oregon and has since been placed on administrative leave for an unrelated issue, the sheriff’s office says.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent multiple referrals to Cowlitz County detectives, which allegedly linked Williams to possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Detectives issued a search warrant of Williams’ home and seized phones, computers, and other digital storage devices, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials say there is no evidence indicating that any students in the school district were involved in the material.

He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on multiple charges relating to CSAM possession and distribution.

