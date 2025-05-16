Scammers steal over $1M from Clallam County residents

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be wary after three people were scammed out of more than $1 million.

Deputies say the scammers are posing as workers from Amazon, the FTC, and the Social Security Administration.

One victim lost $862,000 in gold bars.

Deputies say the victims were told their identities were used for crimes and were pressured to hand over cash, gold, and remote access to their electronic devices.

Two people have been arrested so far.

Protecting yourself & loved ones

The sheriff’s office says don’t trust unexpected calls.

If someone is claiming to be from the government or tech support, hang up.

Never hand over cash, gold, or personal info to strangers.

If you’re being targeted, STOP contact immediately and call Clallam County non-emergency: 360-417-2459 and select option 1.

