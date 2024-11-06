Scam Alert: Scammers are pretending to call from sheriff’s office

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is warning that scammers are calling residents pretending to be part of the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) took to social media to warn of this new scam.

🚨 **Beware of Phone Scams Impersonating the Sheriff's Office** 🚨 We’ve seen a sharp rise in scam calls from people... Posted by Thurston County Sheriff on Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Residents are receiving increased calls claiming there is a warrant for their arrest and requesting payment to resolve it, according to the TCSO.

The sheriff’s office said they never demand money to clear a warrant to avoid an arrest.

If you get a call asking for money consider it a scam.

Many scam calls could also come from a number you recognize and may be targeting the most vulnerable adults, TCSO said.

©2024 Cox Media Group