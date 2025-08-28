Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs spreads across 14 states, 3 sick in Washington

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to recalled eggs has sickened at least 95 people across 14 states, including three in Washington, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most cases – 73 – have been reported in California. 18 people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Salmonella-infected eggs recalled

The outbreak has been linked to the Large Brown Cage Free “Sunshine Yolks” eggs distributed by Country Eggs, LLC. The company issued a recall on Aug. 27, urging consumers and businesses to stop using the affected products immediately.

The recalled eggs were distributed to grocery stores and food service suppliers. Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and either discard the affected eggs or return them to the store for a refund.

Businesses are also being told to sanitize any areas that may have come into contact with the recalled eggs.

Salmonella symptoms typically include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. While most people recover without treatment, severe cases may require hospitalization.

Young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious illness, the CDC noted.

