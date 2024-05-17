Russell Wilson’s Bellevue mansion is officially off the market

BELLEVUE, Wash. — After 743 days on the market, Russell Wilson’s Bellevue mansion has officially been sold according to Windermere Real Estate.

The 11,104-square-foot mansion sold for $21.25 million.

Back in April, KIRO 7 reported a pending sale on the property, the amount of the offer wasn’t released at that time. The property was listed at $24.9 million.

Wilson bought the mansion for $6.7 million in 2015.

After Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022, Wilson listed the mansion property and a neighboring land-only property for $36 million.

The land-only property was sold separately for $9.75 million to a different buyer in 2022.

