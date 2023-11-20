Rollover collision blocks all lanes of Market Street in Ballard

All eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked after a collision in Ballard Sunday night, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

At about 5:55 p.m. Sunday, medics responded to Northwest Market Street, just east of 14th Avenue Northwest.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, two people were trapped inside the rollover collision near the 1100 block of NW Market St.

By 6:06 p.m., both people were taken out of the vehicle and were being evaluated by medics.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Collision on NW Market St just east of 14th Ave NW blocking all EB and WB lanes. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/Mz9yVQ2eI9 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 20, 2023

