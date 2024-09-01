Robbery suspect possibly linked to Renton grocery store fire

RENTON, Wash. — Just two days before Top of the Hill Quality Produce was set on fire, detectives in Renton say someone tried to break into the beloved neighborhood grocery store.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance, arriving at the store just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, August 22.

Now, there’s a new piece of evidence that could connect both incidents.

“I’ll be completely honest, it made me sick to my stomach. It’s just it’s heart-wrenching,” says Jackie Maples, co-owner of Top of the Hill Quality Produce and Meats, as she first viewed the video which showed a man suspected of breaking into the neighborhood grocery store.

Police say a 2006-2010 light-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee without a front license plate first pulled up to the store around 11 p.m.

The driver is there for about an hour, going back and forth to his vehicle to get burglary tools.

Police say he damaged the store’s door and lock – but he couldn’t get in.

Two days later, just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, the fire sweeps through the store.

Shortly after, investigators revealed the fire was intentionally set.

The store owners say, initially, they did not think the two incidents were connected.

“Just talking with the law enforcement that the likelihood of if somebody wasn’t able to get in the first night to come back is probable… you know this is all so new to us. We’ve never experienced anything like this so we just didn’t know exactly how to feel,” says Maples.

Detectives want to find this man for the attempted burglary - and to talk with him about the arson.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 25 and 35, with dark, possibly reddish-brown hair and a beard.

“My husband and I are just so thankful for the amount of time that they have put into this. Being able to recover that footage to put out to the public, which will hopefully lead to some tips... we just can’t thank Renton PD enough for what they’ve done,” Maples says.

Top of the Hill has been a part of the community for more than 20 years. The owners tell us they plan to rebuild, but have no idea when they will reopen.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is urged to reach out to Renton PD by contacting Detective Scott at dlscott@rentonwa.gov.

