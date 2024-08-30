Police: video captures someone trying to break into Renton grocery store days before fire

RENTON - — Two days before Top of the Hill Quality Produce was set on fire, detectives in Renton say someone tried to break into the grocery store.

Now, they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance, arriving at the store just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, August 22.

Detectives say the person didn’t leave for nearly an hour.

The video shows the person repeatedly going to their car, retrieving different tools, and returning to the store.

According to detectives, the store’s door and lock sustained significant damage, but the person couldn’t get inside.

The suspect vehicle is a 2006-2010 light-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee without a front license plate.

Detectives describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 25 and 35 with dark, possibly reddish-brown hair and a beard.

Two days after the attempted burglary, detectives say someone intentionally set the grocery store on fire, and are looking into whether the two incidents are connected.

If you can identify the person seen trying to break into the store or have any video from the area on the nights of August 22 or 24, contact Detective Scott with Renton Police at dlscott@rentonwa.gov.

