Roar! Dinosaurs come to life at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE, Wash. — Get ready to travel back to prehistoric times at Woodland Park Zoo (WPZ) in Seattle.

Dinosaur Discovery opens May 1 and runs through September 1.

Visitors will encounter 26 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs at the zoo’s Habitat Discovery Loop.

There’s also an interactive fossil dig station.

The zoo says the lush and unique foliage within the exhibit was carefully chosen by WPZ Horticulturists to evoke an ancient world.

Along the way, visitors will encounter a robotic Stegosaurus, revealing the mechanics behind the life-like dinosaurs in the exhibit.

The Dinosaur Discovery is an additional $10 on top of general admission to the zoo.

Children under the age of two get in free.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.





©2025 Cox Media Group