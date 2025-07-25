Road closures, lane reductions across the sound this weekend

SEATTLE — More road closures and lane reductions could add time to your commute this weekend.

Starting Friday, expect closures to impact traffic in Kent, Auburn, and Pierce County, along with lane reductions that are already in place in Seattle.

In Kent , southbound State Route 167 will close between State Route(SR) 516/Willis Street and South 277th Street from 11:59 p.m., Friday, July 25, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 28.

Drivers can use this detour to get around it.

The work will replace bridge joints and resurface the Green River bridge.

“I think definitely will affect many people,” said Alena Michalek, driving through Kent Friday.

In Auburn, eastbound State Route 18 will close between C Street Southwest and Auburn Way South from 9 p.m., Friday, July 25, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 28, so that crews can perform paving work.

In Pierce County , northbound I-5, approaching DuPont, will be closed over two nights at Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

Travelers can utilize a detour over the Steilacoom-DuPont Road off- and on-ramps from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday night, July 25, and Saturday night, July 26.

The closures follow previous lane reductions on northbound I-5 in Seattle across the Ship Canal Bridge, which are still in place.

Those reductions are in place until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 15.

Lanes are also reduced on southbound I-5 in Everett between exits 193 and 188.

It’s part of an ongoing pavement repair project, which began on July 19 and will continue through the fall.

Up to four lanes will close each Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, from 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, and Tuesday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

“It’s an absolute Zoo,” said Diana Pardo Patterson, who lives in Kent and plans to stay close to home all weekend. “It really is.”

The closures come during a weekend filled with several major events, including the Seafair Torchlight Parade, the reopening of Pier 58, a Morgan Wallen concert, Bite of Seattle and more.

“We know that it’s a very busy summer,” said Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Craig Smiley. “We’re doing our best kind of optimize some of the schedules.”

Smiley said the department is working on a lot of capital infrastructure projects that were funded around the same time.

He said that several big components of their construction are falling around the same time too.

You can find more details on the construction projects here .

