Ride Pierce Transit for free on Black Friday

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce Transit wants to make Black Friday shopping a little easier this year.

The agency is offering free fares on local bus, SHUTTLE, and Runner services on Friday, Nov. 28.

The goal is to help people get to and shop at local businesses.

All Pierce Transit routes will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, and on a regular weekday schedule on Black Friday.

Pierce Transit’s Runner on-demand services will not operate on Thanksgiving Day.

Those looking for rides between Gig Harbor and the Key Peninsula can also check out the fare-free shuttle service that begins on Black Friday.

The Peninsula Transit Pilot Program will provide free transportation for eight months.

Weekday service will run from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

The weekend shuttle service will run from 9:50 a.m. to 8:10 p.m. Sunday shuttle services will only be available through December 26.

The shuttle will not operate on federal holidays.

Shuttle stops:

Longbranch Improvement Club

Key Peninsula Community Services

Red Barn (per request – weekdays only)

Key IGA

The Mustard Seed Project (per request only)

Lake Kathryn Pharmacy

Purdy Park & Ride

St. Anthony’s Hospital (per request only)

Gig Harbor North Safeway Pavilion

Skansie Brothers Park

Uptown Gig Harbor (weekends only)

To see the full schedule, click here.

According to a release from Pierce County, the goal is to expand access, reduce transportation barriers, and support local business and tourism growth across the peninsula.

