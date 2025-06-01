Ride for free with Pierce Transit on June 1

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — To celebrate the first day of Ride Transit Month, Pierce Transit is offering fare-free rides on June 1.

The agency says the free rides are valid on all regularly scheduled Pierce Transit bus service, Shuttle, and Runner on-demand services.

“Ride Transit Month is one of my favorite months of the year because it’s an excuse for people all over Pierce County to try transit!” Pierce Transit Commissioner and Tacoma City Councilmember Kristina Walker said in a news release. “Thanks to Pierce Transit for inviting community members to ride free on June 1 to make it easy. I know that when people try transit, they discover an affordable way to get where they’re going.”

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will issue a Resolution in support of Ride Transit Month at its June 10 meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. In addition, several other communities throughout Pierce County will issue proclamations in support of Ride Transit Month, including:

City of Tacoma – June 3

City of Fircrest – June 10

City of Lakewood – June 16

City of Puyallup – June 17

©2025 Cox Media Group