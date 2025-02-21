Richland drug traffickers found with 100k fentanyl pills, 50 pounds of meth sentenced

RICHLAND, Wash. — Two men responsible for trafficking large amounts of drugs across eastern Washington have been sentenced in federal prison.

In December 2022, investigators executed several search warrants at three homes in Richland and found over100,000 fentanyl-laced pills (some were rainbow colored as to look like candy), 50 pounds of meth and a kilo of cocaine, making it one of the larger drug seizures in eastern Washington recently.

More than 20 firearms were also seized during the bust.

Investigators say the two men were using the United States Postal Service to ship multiple quantities of the dangerous drugs.

26-year-old Angel Ramon Barajas-Zarate was sentenced to 11 years in prison with five years of supervised release. Hector Sanchez-Mendez, 42, was sentenced to six years in prison. and five years of supervised release.

“This case serves as a powerful reminder that those who engage in trafficking dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, will be held accountable for the harm they cause in our communities. The FBI and our law enforcement partners have demonstrated tremendous skill and dedication in dismantling these criminal operations. This case also highlights the unwavering commitment of our team of dedicated prosecutors, who has have dedicated their careers to combating the opioid crisis and the dangerous drug trade that threatens the safety and well-being of Eastern Washington,” stated Acting United States Attorney Richard Barker. “Our office will continue to work tirelessly to protect our district from individuals who profit from the devastation caused to Eastern Washington communities and families.”





©2025 Cox Media Group