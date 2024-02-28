‘Revive I-5′ work in South Seattle to reduce lanes this weekend

SEATTLE — Lanes will be reduced on Interstate 5 while crews replace broken and cracked concrete panels this weekend during “Revive I-5″ work in South Seattle.

The work will happen in the southbound lanes between Albro Place and mid-Boeing Field. Nearby ramps will stay open.

Lane reductions will start at 11 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 1, and run through 4 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 4.

The schedule follows:

From 11 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 1, until noon, Saturday, March 2, southbound I-5 will be reduced from five lanes to one right lane.

From noon on Saturday, Mar. 2, until 4 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 4, southbound I-5 will be reduced from five lanes to two lanes.

The work could be postponed due to heavy rain.

