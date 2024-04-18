Final words of Renton teen shot unveiled in court documents

RENTON, Wash. — Court documents have revealed the final words uttered by a Renton teen who was killed over the weekend.

Officers responded to the home on Camas Avenue Northwest on Saturday afternoon where they found a 15-year-old boy shot in a bedroom.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows the victim and the 16-year-old suspect hanging around the house.

A couple of hours later, authorities say shots were fired, then the teen charged in the shooting called 911.

The teen stayed at the home and told police where to find the victim.

Police say officers got the victim alert enough to tell them his age and he then said, “I’m going to die.”

The teen passed away at the hospital.

Officials said the teens were not supposed to be together and there was a no-contact order in place since the suspect was on electronic home detention while he was being investigated for a drive-by shooting.

The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for first-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is in juvenile detention on a $1 million bail.

His arraignment is scheduled for May 1.