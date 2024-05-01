‘I’m going to kill you’: Whatcom deputies say suspect attacked witness after bailing out of jail

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office say a Lynden man who was arrested on gun and drug charges attacked a witness after bailing out of jail.

On April 25, 46-year-old Benjamin Vallejo and 31-year-old Ashley Andrews were arrested on gun and drug charges by the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force.

Detectives seized pounds of what was suspected to be meth and cocaine and recovered three stolen guns.

Three young children were also taken into protective custody.

On April 27, both suspects posted bail.

The next day, deputies say the couple went to the home of a witness, where Vallejo punched them in the face repeatedly while yelling, “I’m going to kill you.”

On April 29, both Vallejo and Andrews were arrested once again on new charges, including intimidating a witness and burglary.

