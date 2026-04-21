‘Rest in peace, Oso’: Arlington’s first patrol dog, named to honor Oso landslide victims, has died

K9 Oso, a retired Arlington Police Department (APD) dog named to honor the victims of the 2014 Oso landslide, has died at the age of 13.

APD said Oso passed peacefully on Friday with his handler, Sgt. Seth Kinney, at his side.

Sgt. Kinney picked the name Oso for the department’s first-ever patrol dog and first dual-purpose K9. Oso retired from the force in June 2022 after seven years of service, APD said.

Arlington K9 responded to more than 16,000 calls and helped catch over 100 violent criminals

During his career, Oso responded to more than 16,000 calls for service and helped catch more than 100 violent criminals. He was also responsible for the seizure of thousands of dollars in American currency and more than 1,000 finds of illicit drugs and their subsequent seizure, and contributed to the prosecution of over 100 criminal defendants, according to a Facebook post by APD.

“His work made a lasting impact on public safety in Arlington and helped make our community safer for all,” the post stated. “Beyond his criminal casework, Sgt. Kinney and K9 Oso were deeply involved in community outreach. Together, they made countless connections with citizens at schools and public events, building trust, creating positive memories, and forming lifelong friendships throughout the community.”

“Our hearts and prayers are with Sgt. Kinney and his family during this difficult time,” the post continued. “Rest in Peace, Oso. Thank you for your service.”

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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