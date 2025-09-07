Resources and information for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). In 2023, 49,316 Americans died by suicide, and in that same year, there were 1.5 million suicide attempts, AFSP said.

Suicide is preventable, and those who are struggling are not alone. Resources are available for you and/or loved ones.

988 is the national suicide hotline. It is available 24/7, 365 days a year in multiple languages. Users can also text this line to speak with a trained counselor.

You can find the numbers for crisis hotlines in every Washington county here.

Crisis Lines for Specific Groups

For those with specific crisis needs

Copline24/7 confidential hotline for law enforcement. Calls are answered by a peer support counselor. You can call them at 800-267-5463 or use their online email form.

The Institute on Aging’s Friendship Line A crisis and support line for adults who are 60 or older or have disabilities. You can call them at 800-971-0016.

Trevor Project LifelineThis 24-hour hotline focuses on supporting LGBTQIA2S+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and two-spirit teens and young adults in crisis.

To reach the Trevor Project Lifeline:

Call 1-866-488-7386

Text 678-678

Chat online

Trans LifelineThis 24/7 peer support hotline supports transgender people experiencing a crisis. You can reach the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860.

Veterans Resources: The Veterans Crisis Line is for veterans and their families, which includes anyone who has ever served in the armed forces, guard, or reserves. You can reach this helpline by calling or texting 988 and choosing option 1. You can also text a Veterans Affairs responder at 838-255 or chat online.

Washington Recovery Helpline Call 866-789-1511 to get 24-hour help for substance use, gambling, and mental health concerns.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has a few key elements that folks should know to help spread awareness for prevention:

Suicide is preventable. Combining knowledge, care, and compassion can make a real impact.

Suicide is complex and influenced by many interconnected factors. Knowing the warning signs of suicide saves lives.

Preventing suicide means understanding risk, accessing supportive, proven care, and sharing hope because healing is possible.

With the right support, people can heal, build resilience, and thrive after crisis.

Hope and resilience grow when people feel heard. This can guide people to find strength even in their darkest moments.

There is no “right” way to heal and recover; support should meet people where they are. Healing is personal. Every journey is different.

Talking with and finding help for someone who may be suicidal can be difficult. Here are some tips from the 988 Lifeline that may help:

Be direct. Talk openly and matter-of-factly about suicide.

Be willing to listen. Allow expressions of feelings. Accept the feelings.

Be non-judgmental. Don’t debate whether suicide is right or wrong, or whether feelings are good or bad. Don’t lecture on the value of life.

Get involved. Become available. Show interest and support.

Don’t dare them to do it.

Don’t act shocked. This will put distance between you.

Don’t be sworn to secrecy. Seek support.

Offer hope that alternatives are available but do not offer glib reassurance.

Take action. Remove means, like weapons or pills.

