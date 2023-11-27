Residents asked to lock doors after inmates escape Snoqualmie juvenile detention center

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Officials are warning residents to lock their doors and secure their homes after two inmates escaped from Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie on Sunday.

The juveniles are 16-17 years old.

Police from the Snoqualmie Police Department and deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office are searching the area.

Law enforcement is using k9 teams and drones in the search.

“Please secure your home and report suspicious activity by calling 911,” said a spokesperson.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

