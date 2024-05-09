Residents in 26 units displaced after North Seattle apartment fire

SEATTLE — All the residents of an entire 26-unit apartment building in North Seattle have been displaced after a Wednesday afternoon fire.

Around 1:40 p.m. Seattle firefighters were called to the 900 block of Northeast 63rd Street in the Ravenna Neighborhood.

After firefighters began arriving the fire was upgraded to 2 alarms.

The fire was contained to one unit. However, the main water pipes were also damaged.

Water, power and gas have been shut off to the entire building.

Residents in the other units will not be able to return until the power can be turned back on and pipes repaired.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for the displaced residents at Ravenna Eckstein Community Center at 6535 Ravenna Avenue Northeast.

