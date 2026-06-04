A 37-year-old Mexican national and former Issaquah resident was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in an armed drug trafficking ring that targeted vulnerable Seattle residents.

Giovanni Garduno Garcia was arrested in May 2025 following a law enforcement investigation of trafficking narcotics to homeless people living near Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Garduno Garcia pleaded guilty on March 9 to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“You were dealing drugs so dangerous that they have resulted in thousands and thousands of deaths across this country. And you were solely motivated by personal profit and greed,” U.S. District Judge Tana Lin said at the sentencing hearing Wednesday.

14 people arrested in connection with drug trafficking

Fourteen people were arrested in May 2025 on two separate indictments charging them with trafficking cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from California into Washington, according to records filed in the case.

The 14 arrested in May 2025 followed the arrest of five others in January 2025. The five were taken into custody for firearm and drug trafficking activities connected to Seattle’s Chinatown-International District neighborhood and nearby encampments.

On May 29, 2025, law enforcement executed 16 search warrants from western Washington to California. Investigators seized more than seven kilograms of cocaine, 18 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 57,000 fentanyl pills, and 17 firearms. They also seized more than $353,000 in cash.

‘Reprehensible’: Former Issaquah resident sentenced for trafficking fentanyl to vulnerable residents Law enforcement seized drugs, guns, and cash after busting a drug ring. (Photos courtesy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office)

Authorities seized cocaine, fentanyl-laced pills, and fentanyl powder in Garduno Garcia’s home, according to the attorney’s office. Investigators also found two semiautomatic firearms, additional magazines and ammunition, body armor, and over $93,000 in cash.

Two vehicles were seized, a Mercedes-Benz and a Dodge Durango, which law enforcement said were the proceeds of Garduno Garcia’s drug trafficking activities.

“This man tormented our Chinatown-International District neighborhood and the broader Seattle community. He targeted some of our city’s most vulnerable residents, which is reprehensible,” Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes stated.

Law enforcement seizes $3 million in drugs

This was a massive drug trafficking scheme, the attorney’s office noted. In March 2025, law enforcement seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine, 111 kilos of cocaine, 19 kilos of fentanyl powder, 250,000 fentanyl pills, and four kilos of heroin. The street value of the drugs was nearly $3 million.

In asking for a six-year sentence, prosecutors noted the damage drug trafficking does to the community.

“Garduno Garcia actively participated in flooding the community with these deadly and addictive substances,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Conzatti wrote in the sentencing memo to the court. “Garduno Garcia was intercepted communicating with multiple co-defendants for large quantities of cocaine and was found to possess various substances, including fentanyl, in his residence for redistribution. And unlike those who are distributing to the community to support their own addiction, Garduno Garcia distributed solely for financial gain. Garduno Garcia admitted that he became involved in drug trafficking for ‘quick money.’”

W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office, said Garduno Garcia chose a lavish lifestyle over a law-abiding one, as he destroyed lives for profit.

“Tragically, our communities and some of their most vulnerable members pay the price of drug trafficking in the form of addictions, overdoses, and violence,” Herrington stated.

The investigation was part of the Homeland Security Task Force.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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