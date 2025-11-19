Reported assault ends in medical emergency as truck catches fire in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

What was initially reported as an assault with a deadly weapon in Snohomish County last week turned out to be a medical emergency involving a Ford F-150 driver who rammed into an SUV before the truck caught fire.

On Nov. 13, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the report in the 15900 block of SR 2, SCSO announced Monday.

The 911 caller reported that the Ford F-150 had rammed into the back of an SUV, causing the tires to burn and eventually catch on fire.

Reported assault in Snohomish results in medical emergency

Shortly after deputies arrived, they realized the driver of the Ford was experiencing a medical emergency and was in urgent need of medical care.

“Hey, sir, we’re going to help you, alright. You’re having a seizure, it looks like,” an SCSO officer said while attempting to extricate the driver.

The rear end of the truck had become fully engulfed in flames, which put the driver in significant danger.

SCSO deputies used fire extinguishers to slow the spread of the fire as other officers carefully removed the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was eventually moved to safety and received medical support until fire personnel arrived to take over operations.

SCSO did not provide any additional information, and the status of the driver remains unknown.

The video of the officers rescuing the driver from the burning Ford F-150 can be found here.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group