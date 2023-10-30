Report: Seahawks acquire star defensive lineman Leonard Williams from Giants

SEATTLE — The New York Giants are reportedly sending star 29-year-old defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks.

This comes the day before the NFL’s trade deadline, per initial reports from NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero.

As part of the trade, the Seahawks will send the Giants their 2024 second-round pick as well as a 2025 fifth round pick.

Williams was drafted sixth overall by the New York Jets in 2015 and was selected for the Pro Bowl the next year. He played four full seasons with the Jets before getting traded to the Giants in the middle of the 2019 season.

He hit a career high 11.5 sacks with the Giants in 2020, going on to sign a hefty three-year extension worth $63 million. New York will take on a large chunk of that contract in the trade with Seattle.

