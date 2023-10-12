Report: Ferry master likely fell asleep ahead of 2022 crash at Seattle ferry terminal

The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday finding the ferry master of the Cathlamet was likely fatigued and complacent, leading to a crash into the ferry terminal dolphin in 2022.

The Washington State Ferries passenger and car ferry struck a mooring structure, resulting in $10.3 million in damage to the ferry and $300,000 in damages to the dolphin.

After crossing Puget Sound, 94 people were on board when it struck the ferry terminal dolphin on July 28, 2022. One minor injury was reported.

According to the NTSB, the master stopped rudder commands about 30 seconds before impact. He also did not take any action to correct the ferry’s course, slow down, or sound the alarm.

Investigators say the master did not remember what happened and did not know how the ferry struck the dolphin.

According to the NTSB, these factors led investigators to believe the master was fatigued and briefly fell asleep, most likely a microsleep, a period of sleep that only lasted a few seconds.

Investigators also found the bridge team for the Cathlamet was complacent in not complying with state policies when undocking and docking the ferry, specifically the quartermaster didn’t actively check on the master as they approached the ferry dock.

