Rep. Baumgartner pays tribute to Spokane hall of famer Ryne Sandberg

Washington Congressman Michael Baumgartner paid tribute this week to Ryne Sandberg, the Spokane native and Hall of Fame second baseman.

The City of Spokane honored Ryne Sandberg this week following his passing at age 65 after a battle with cancer.

The Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and beloved local sports icon died surrounded by his family.

Spokane mourns hometown hero Ryne Sandberg, baseball legend remembered

In a public statement, Baumgartner reflected on Sandberg’s impact both on and off the baseball field, highlighting his reputation for consistency and quiet excellence.

“Ryne Sandberg wasn’t just a Hall of Famer—he was Spokane’s pride,” Baumgartner stated. “From the ballfields of North Central High School to the ivy-covered walls of Wrigley Field, Sandberg brought class, consistency, and quiet excellence to the game of baseball.”

Sandberg earned 10 All-Star selections, 9 Gold Gloves, and a National League MVP award—not by chasing headlines, but by doing the hard things right every single day. That work ethic is familiar to every Eastern Washingtonian. He was inducted into the Major League Baseball (MLB) Hall of Fame in 2005.

©2025 Cox Media Group