Renton Woman sentenced in theft operation that targeted Lululemon stores

RENTON, Wash. — A Renton woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to her role in an organized theft operation that targeted Lululemon stores.

Reality Leavens was sentenced to time served after she pleaded guilty to a second-degree retail theft charge, according to the Renton Reporter.

The theft ring hit locations in Kirkland on Aug. 9 and Bellevue Square on Aug. 15. stealing over $6,000 worth of items.

As part of her plea deal, Leavens had charges in connection with the Kirkland location theft dismissed.

One of Leavens’ codefendants, Janeice Renee Downs, was sentenced on Aug. 22 to 33 months in prison.

The two women were caught on a security camera along with two other women during the theft with a group of women at the Lululemon store in Bellevue Square.

They were seen stuffing pants into a plastic bag that Leavens had pulled out from underneath a hijab she was wearing.

Leavens and Downs were arrested in a home in Kent, where police found guns and more than $537,000 in Lululemon merchandise.

©2025 Cox Media Group