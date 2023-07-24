Renton serial robbery suspect arrested after people recognize his car

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police arrested a serial robbery suspect Thursday after several community members recognized his car.

Police said that over the last few months, the man targeted the same convenience stores five times.

He usually entered the businesses and demanded cash from the register. Sometimes he even barged behind the counter and pushed the clerk toward the register.

People who recognized the man’s car contacted the detective assigned to the case. They were able to tell him where the car was usually located, which was an apartment complex in south Renton.

Before detectives could take him into custody, at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the man robbed one of the convenience stores in the 3000 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard that he had robbed in the past.

Once the robbery was reported, officers figured out where he was likely going next. He was pulled over and taken into custody.

He’s expected to be charged with multiple counts of robbery.

“We commend those in our community who took the time to forward the valuable information needed in order to incur an arrest for this serial armed robber. Our community comes through for us in a multitude of ways and we are incredibly grateful that you all believe so strongly in protecting your city and those who live and work in it,” the Renton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Possible suspect vehicle in Renton strong-arm robberies Renton police said the suspect's car may be a 2011 to 2014 Dodge Charger with possible damage to the left rear passenger door. (Renton Police Department)

