Renton Police: Suspect assaults police officer after crashing unregistered motorcycle

RENTON, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after running from police and assaulting an officer after crashing a motorcycle, according to the Renton Police Department (RPD).

Police say that an officer attempted to stop the suspect on an Xtrainer motorcycle near 108th Ave SE and SE Petrovitsky Rd at around 6:40 a.m.

The suspect didn’t stop and continued to drive.

They believe that the suspect didn’t stop because the motorcycle was unlicensed.

The officer later spotted the motorcycle in the 1700 block of Shattuck.

The suspect rode off again at high speed and crashed after police used lights, sirens, and a PA warning to get the rider to stop.

When the officer tried to arrest the suspect, he resisted and assaulted the officer.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

The officer was treated for injuries at Valley Medical Center and has since been released.

No information was given on what charges the suspect was booked under.

The suspect remains in custody as RPD continues to investigate the incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group