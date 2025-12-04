Renton police link 2023 rape of 12-year-old to 2009 Seattle home invasion through DNA

Renton police say they are still trying to identify a man whose DNA links a 2023 rape of a 12-year-old girl to a 2009 Seattle home-invasion robbery.

Detectives on Wednesday renewed their request for tips from the public, nearly two years after the December 2023 assault in Renton.

Investigators say DNA collected in that case matched previously unidentified DNA from a 2009 home-invasion robbery in Seattle that had “sexual motivation.”

In the 2009 case, the adult victim saw and spoke with the attacker long enough to help a sketch artist create a composite drawing.

That sketch is now central to the current investigation, even though it shows what the suspect looked like about 15 years ago.

The man is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, dark hair and facial hair or stubble.

The Seattle victim also reported that he had a scar on the side of his mouth and believed he was around 30 years old at the time.

He spoke both Spanish and English, and in both the Seattle and Renton cases, the victims were Hispanic, according to detectives.

Investigators are urging people who see the sketch to remember that the man would be about 15 years older today.

They say his hairstyle, facial hair, wrinkles or the use of glasses could be different now, but the sketch may still help trigger someone’s memory.

Detectives say they see “strong similarities” between the 2009 and 2023 cases and are worried there could be other victims who have not yet reported an assault.

They also say it is unlikely the suspect stopped offending over the past 15 years.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Renton police Det. Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group