Renton police face chaotic week of DUIs

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police ended a wild week with nine arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and various other charges.

Between June 4 and June 10, Renton police patrols helped take drunk drivers off the road.

During this period, police arrested four different people who were found slumped over the steering wheel, two who were involved in collisions, and three who were seen swerving into oncoming traffic.

Some of the charges included hit and run, driving on a suspended license, driving without the mandated ignition system, driving a stolen vehicle, and failing to identify to police.

In one of the arrests, police found items that were possibly drug-related, tools used for car thefts, multiple ID cards, and credit cards.

“It shouldn’t have to be said, but driving under the influence is reckless and dangerous,” said Renton police.

