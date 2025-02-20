Renton police arrest 'known gang member' for threatening to kill law enforcement

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says its officers arrested a known gang member who was making threats to kill law enforcement and their families.

The department released body-worn video of their officers finding 20-year-old Alberton Nunez hiding in the closet of a home in Burien.

Officers say a Crime Stoppers tip led them to the home where Nunez was staying.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on warrants for assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Officers say they found a rifle and loaded magazine in a different closet of the home. They are conducting testing to determine if that gun belonged to Nunez.









©2025 Cox Media Group