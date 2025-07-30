Renton plant thief arrested after being caught on video

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says that they arrested a suspect accused of stealing a plant after he was caught on a surveillance camera.

Police received a call from a resident on the 1100 Block of North 32nd.

The resident claimed that a plant was stolen from the front of their house, and it was caught on their surveillance.

After reviewing the surveillance video, an officer identified the suspect and found probable cause for third-degree theft.

A drone was deployed, and the suspect was found sleeping in a nearby grassy area.

He was arrested and had to return the plant to its owner.

