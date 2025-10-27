Renton family comes home to burned house

Investigators are working to learn what sparked a house fire Sunday night in Renton.

It happened at a home on South 204th Place – and the family wasn’t home at the time.

It took firefighters with Puget Sound Fire and Renton Regional Fire Authority about 90 minutes to get the flames under control.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay for the time being.

Pictures from Puget Sound Fire show smoke billowing from the garage when crews arrived and flames coming from the roof:

Last night at 9:00 pm, Puget Sound Fire and Renton RFA responded to a residential fire in the area of the 9000 block of South 204th Place. Firefighters arrived and found a large amount of fire coming from the back of the house. pic.twitter.com/4Wukkwgq4Q — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 27, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group