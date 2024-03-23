Renton community holds vigil for lives lost in Tuesday’s deadly crash

A Renton community is remembering the four people, including three kids, killed in a devastating car crash.

Those four lives brought in massive crowds of people to a candlelight vigil on Friday.

Family, friends, and the community stood shoulder to shoulder, sharing memories of Buster Brown, 12, Eloise Wilcoxson, 12, Matilda Wilcoxson, 13, and Andrea Hudson, 38.

“I just couldn’t believe it. Just shocked, I feel like I’ve been in shock for two days now,” said Jeremy Irey, who is Matilda’s former coach.

It’s a pain that Iney and many others have been feeling since Tuesday’s deadly crash.

Dozens of people marched down to the site where tragedy struck at the intersection of 192nd Street and 140th Avenue.

“The Hudsons and the Browns are the closest family. They are family to us. They have been for a really long time,” said Chace Wilcoxson, the father of Eloise and Matilda.

It was especially tough for Wilcoxson after losing two of his girls.

“They were kind. They knew how to work hard. We tried really hard to teach them, and it’s going to be hard without them,” he said.

Even in a time of heartbreak, Wilcoxson believes love is the answer.

“To really put aside all of the unimportant things that seem to want to divide us and really just put our arms around each other literally and share love with each other,” Wilcoxson said.

He hopes that all of this pain can be turned into change. Wilcoxson tells me that faith and community can help.

“I think through faith will help people in ways that they can’t understand. The second thing that is very related to that is community. We are together for a reason. We need each other,” he explained.

Hudson’s two children, Nolan and Charlotte, are in the hospital.

