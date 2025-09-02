Remember these rules of the road as kids go back to school

SEATTLE — As more students are returning to school this week, both law enforcement and the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) have a few reminders for drivers.

During a one-day survey, Washington school bus drivers documented 542 instances of drivers illegally passing a stopped school bus.

Multiplied by the number of days in the school year, the survey results indicate that drivers are illegally passing a school bus in Washington state almost 100,000 times per year.

Nationwide, drivers reported the total for the one-day survey was 67,258.

In 2024, there were 387 collisions in Washington involving school buses, according to data from the Washington State Patrol. Of those collisions, 70% were the fault of the other drivers, according to OSPI.

Drivers should be reminded that they need to stop for school buses that have their lights flashing and/or a retractable stop sign that is engaged.

The OSPI has provided graphics for various scenarios for drivers. Here’s when you should stop and when you should proceed with caution:

school bus

school bus

Law enforcement is also reminding folks that some areas have speed cameras, so be cognizant of how fast you’re going in a school zone, or you could get a hefty citation.

Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination with the added bus traffic and frequent stops.

©2025 Cox Media Group