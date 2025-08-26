Remains of missing Klickitat County woman found in Oregon storage locker

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The remains of a woman from Washington who was missing for a year have been found in a storage locker in The Dalles, Oregon.

According to The Tacoma News Tribune, the remains were identified as 39-year-old Meihong, He. Meihong was originally from China, but had been staying in the Klickitat County town of Glenwood until her disappearance.

The discovery came from a caller who reported a suspicious circumstance. Responding officers determined that there was sufficient evidence to warrant a multi-agency law enforcement response.

The Oregon State Police Crime Lab opened a storage box that was located within the storage locker, and found human remains within.

“The remains were positively identified as those of Meihong, He, known as ‘Kiki,’” the City of The Dalles Police Department wrote. “She was 39 years old. She was a resident of the Mid-Columbia area and originally from China. Her next of kin have been informed of her death.”

Richard Michael Robinson, a 59-year-old man from The Dalles, was identified as a person of interest in this case. He had also spent time in Klickitat County. Robinson was arrested on Aug. 25 by the U.S. Marshall’s Service in Berthoud, Colorado on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He is currently being held in the Larimer County Jail, pending extradition to Oregon.

This case is still under active investigation.

