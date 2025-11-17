REI to close all 195 stores for Black Friday, Thanksgiving

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

REI will be one of the only large retail brands not participating in Black Friday shopping, as all of its 195 locations will be closed.

In the tenth year of its “Opt Outside” movement, REI will close its doors on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, encouraging consumers to get outside.

“When we first decided to close our doors on Black Friday, it was a leap,” Susan Viscon, REI’s Chief New Ventures and Impact Officer, said. “It meant missing one of the biggest sales days of the year so our employees could be outdoors with their families and friends. But that was the point. Choosing time outside was an act of care that reflected our values and who we are as a co-op.”

In addition to the closures, 14,000 employees will receive a paid day off to spend outdoors, and encourage others to “rethink the start of the holiday season.”

“The holidays can be one of the busiest times of the year, but also one of the most meaningful,” REI CEO Mary Beth Laughton said. “Opt Outside gives all of us the chance to pause, step outside and reconnect with ourselves, our communities and what matters most.”

REI noted that Opt Outside has evolved over the past decade from a simple idea into a way of life. Since Opt Outside began, REI employees have spent more than 1.2 million hours outside over 150,000 total paid days off.

“I remember announcing Opt Outside at a store manager conference and seeing tears in people’s eyes,” Viscon said. “When we reopened, everyone came back refreshed, proud, and more connected to what REI stands for. We did what felt right for the co-op, and it changed everything.”

The movement aims to challenge retail norms as a whole, sparking critical thinking in consumers regarding Black Friday. REI claimed that millions of consumers have “traded shopping carts for hiking boots” as the holidays rolled around.

Additionally, more than 7,000 partners, including parks, nonprofits, and other outdoor brands, have joined the movement to prioritize time outside over consumerism.

Follow Jason Sutich on X.

