Redmond wants to give residents a free tree. Here’s why.

REDMOND, Wash. — The City of Redmond wants to give its residents a free tree.

The goal is to grow the City’s urban forest and reach the goal of 40% tree canopy cover by 2050.

“From enhancing the richness of life in Redmond and improving our health to protecting our streams and hillsides from erosion, trees provide countless benefits to our community,” said Redmond Mayor Angela Birney. “Trees are also an essential part of our City’s commitment to improve environmental sustainability and mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

The city will be giving away 500 trees to Redmond residents, groups, and organizations, such as schools, faith organizations, nonprofits, HOAs, and small businesses with fewer than 25 employees within Redmond city limits.

The program was announced just days ahead of what’s predicted to be a sweltering day in Washington.

A 2021 study by King County shows that areas with more natural landscapes retain less heat. More urbanized areas can become as much as 20 degrees hotter than areas with more trees and shrubbery.

Those interested in Redmond’s free tree program must complete an application first. To apply, click here.

The giveaway will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the Redmond Municipal Campus.

For those who want to join the fun but don’t have a space to plant a tree of their own, there will be a community planting event with Green Redmond in October.

