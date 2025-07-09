Redmond Police: Woman spends a stolen $50k in a month from 2 victims

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond Police Department (RPD) says that they arrested a woman who obtained and spent over $50,000 by stealing the identity of two victims.

Detectives say that the woman defrauded and spent the funds in a month.

Police also said she started by stealing a victim’s identity to make four unauthorized bank withdrawals from their account.

The withdrawals allegedly happened in Redmond and surrounding cities, totaling $7,900, and took place on April 30 and May 5.

She is also said to have deposited checks into the same account and later withdrew that money under “false pretenses.”

On May 28 and 29, she then used a stolen ID to purchase four cars at two separate dealerships.

She later opened a fraudulent line of credit to spend $1,200 at retail stores.

She was arrested by Redmond Police and was booked for fraud and identity theft.

