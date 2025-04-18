Redmond Police offering gun buyback program for up to $300 in gift cards

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department (RPD) is offering a voluntary gun buyback program on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., RPD said in a release.

The event will be held at the Redmond Police Department North Lot at 8707 160th Ave. NE.

“The primary goal of the firearm exchange is to provide a safe way to dispose of unwanted firearms and get unnecessary guns off the street to help reduce gun violence, and gun-related crimes, injuries, and deaths,” Police Chief Darrell Lowe said.

RPD listed the following price breakdown for payout in gift cards:

$300 for AR-style rifles, AK-style rifles, and automatic rifles

$200 for handguns (pistols and revolvers)

$100 for muzzleloaders, antiques, shotguns, rifles (non-assault style)

$0 for replicas, toy guns, BB-guns, pellet guns, airsoft guns

Redmond Police advised that all guns must be unloaded with the safety switched on, in the trunk of your car, and in a gun case or box if possible.

Ammunition will not be accepted, RPD says.

For more information on the exchange, visit redmond.gov.

