Redmond Police arrested 2 suspects connected to Guitar Center theft scheme

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a possible multi-state guitar theft operation.

Police say the two suspects are accused of stealing high-value guitars from Guitar Centers across Washington, Oregon, and California.

They linked the suspects to four Guitar Center locations across these three states.

The thieves would later sell the stolen guitars online, according to police.

Police say the suspects, a man and a teen, were caught on security camera stealing guitars at a Guitar Center in Redmond Town Square.

Both suspects left the store unnoticed.

Redmond Police set up their own operation, creating an online listing to buy one of the guitars.

They then set up a meet-up location where they arrested both suspects.

The man was charged with retail theft and a first-degree stolen property trafficking charge.

No word on what the teen suspect was charged with.

