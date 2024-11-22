Recognize these two? Snohomish deputies say they’re casing homes in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Watch your windows. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a pair of guys are casing homes, garages, and storage sheds in the Arlington area looking for items to take.

They’ve been spotted on 107th Avenue Northeast.

Deputies say one person caught the men looking into a car with people inside.

The department posted photos of the pair online, hoping someone might recognize them. If you know who they are, contact Detective Matt Barker at matthew.barker@snoco.org or call the tip line at 425-388-3845.









©2024 Cox Media Group