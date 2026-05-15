Rebels + Icons: The Photography of Janette Beckman takes over MOPOP in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP) in Seattle unveiled its latest exhibition this week: Rebels + Icons: The Photography of Janette Beckman.

It showcases the most expansive collection of Beckman’s work assembled to date: 700 photographs from across four decades. Among the collection are rare archival prints and newly unearthed images.

It’ll be on display from May 15, 2026, through September 8, 2027.

“This is not just a retrospective, it’s a living archive of cultural movements,” said Michele Y. Smith, CEO of MOPOP. “Janette Beckman captured the spirit of rebellion, creativity, and identity at pivotal moments in history, and we are honored to bring this powerful body of work to Seattle.”

Beckman’s visual storytelling helped define global movements across music, fashion, activism, street culture and more.

“I’ve always been attracted to ‘rebel’ cultures,” said Janette Beckman. “My journey has taught me there are no roadmaps. Being an artist is about following your passion no matter what happens. Photography is a practice, and I am still practicing.”

The exhibition features immersive elements across film, interactive experiences, and live programming that bring audiences behind the lens.

“We could not be more thrilled to showcase such an expansive exhibition of Janette’s work,” said Jacob McMurray, Chief Collections + Exhibitions Officer at MOPOP. “This exhibition spans decades, movements, and culture while revealing the profound impact of Janette’s photography.”

For tickets and more information, visit mopop.org.

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