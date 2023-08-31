Ready to take off? Labor Day weekend traffic is already here

It’s only Thursday, but Labor Day weekend traffic is already here.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is expecting congestion on both directions of Interstate 5 every day until next Tuesday. It’s a combination of holiday travelers mixed with regular commuters.

Sea-Tac Airport is expecting an 18% increase in volume compared to last year’s Labor Day weekend.

The busiest day is expected to be the Labor Day holiday itself, with 190,000 travelers expected on Monday, Sept. 4.

Nationwide, Thursday is expected to be the busiest day for air travel.

Washington State Ferries is expecting 400,000 people to ride its vessels starting Thursday. Saturday, Sept. 2, is expected to be the busiest travel day for the weekend.

