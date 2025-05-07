Ready, set, REAL ID is a go starting today

Wednesday‘s the day, Real ID is being enforced at airports across the country.

Our crews at Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA) were there as the first passengers went through TSA.

Agents are not turning people away, but giving them stern directions to have the ID next time.

51-thousand people will travel through SEA security on Wednesday, with around 9,700 of them expected to not have a Real ID or the Washington equivalent, “Enhanced Driver’s License”. TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers tells KIRO 7, if you don’t have the Real ID, there will be delays.

“They can expect to be delayed, they can expect additional screening, and if they can’t verify, they risk being turned away from the checkpoint,” Dankers said.

But TSA isn’t quite turning anyone away yet. KIRO 7 watched the agents handing out little purple cards to anyone without a Real ID. They let agents know who needs extra screening.

For people like Doug Thompson, it wasn’t for lack of trying when it comes to following the rules. “I have paperwork that says I have an Enhanced License. I went to the DOL, got everything done, but I haven’t received my new license in the mail yet,” Thompson said. He tells us he tried to get an appointment sooner, but the next appointment wasn’t until late July. “I got there before the door opened, and there were 100 people in line in front of me. They said it’s been this way for four months,” Thompson said. Don’t worry, he did make it through security, just with extra screening.

We found that most people followed the new requirements. “I got it about two years ago, just went online and did it,” passenger David Lautermilch said.

Or at least prepared accordingly, like Francis Mahurin. “I’ve got my passport and that’s all I need, I don’t have my Real ID, I have my passport until ’28, until then I’ll use that,” Mahurin said.

TSA says a regular license is no longer acceptable, but many other forms of ID are.

