Rare Malayan tapir calf makes first public debut at Point Defiance zoo

TACOMA, Wash. — A tapir calf is making her public debut at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma on Friday!

Ume, a spirited three-month-old Malayan tapir calf, will make her first appearance at the Asian Forest Sanctuary.

“She’s spicy!” said Telena Welsh, Curator at the zoo’s Asian Forest Sanctuary. “Ume is playful, curious, and full of personality—we can’t wait to see how she takes on this new world.”

Born Feb. 2, Ume has spent the last few months behind the scenes—nursing, bonding with mom Yuna, and growing fast.

Now tipping the scales at around 140 pounds-- and getting bigger--, she’s becoming more independent and is sampling a menu of bananas, pears, yams, romaine, and grains, though she’ll continue nursing for a few more months.

About tapirs

Tapirs are natural swimmers, even using their flexible snouts as snorkels. Each habitat in the Asian Forest Sanctuary includes a water feature, and Ume has been practicing her paddling skills in a smaller indoor pool in preparation for the big splash outside.

Malayan tapirs are endangered, with fewer than 2,500 remaining in fragmented populations across Thailand, peninsular Malaysia, and Sumatra. Deforestation and habitat loss have taken a serious toll.

Guests may catch their first glimpse of Ume and Yuna starting Friday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Viewing times may vary depending on the pair’s daily routine, so guests are encouraged to be patient—mom and baby might be napping or taking a break out of sight.

