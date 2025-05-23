Rare crowned crane spotted after escaping Cougar Mountain Zoo

After three days on the run, Cougar Mountain Zoo staff may be close to catching a rare crowned crane that escaped.

The zoo says it was spotted Friday afternoon near the Lake Sammamish State Park Boat Launch.

They are headed to the area to investigate.

The juvenile East African crowned crane escaped its enclosure on Wednesday.

The zoo has not said how the crane escaped or whether any other animals were involved, but the incident appears to be isolated.

There have been several reported sightings over the last few days of the crane near the park. At one point, it was believed the bird was hanging out with a group of great blue herons.

If you see the bird, do not approach it. Instead, call the zoo at (206) 641-1554.

©2025 Cox Media Group